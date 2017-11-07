Tea for two Bury charities

Gatehouse, a charity which supports vulnerable people in Bury St Edmunds, and the town’s Nowton Court Village retirement home joined forces last week to host a special afternoon tea for their clients.

The event was held at Nowton Court and clients from both organisations as well as carers and family members attended and took part in an afternoon of eating cake and dancing.

Elaine Channen, from Gatehouse, said: “Things like this are good for our clients. It’s nice to have trips out in different locations and because we go as a group, it is always familiar but they get to go somewhere different.

“Everybody had a great time. We were treated like kings and queens and everybody was made to feel special.”

Singer Brian Shaw also came along to entertain the guests and donations were given to the charity at Nowton Court Village.

“Everybody won and everybody had a fabulous time. It was a great day,” said Elaine.