Takeaway Taxi franchise starting in Bury to bring tasty takeaways to your front door

Your favourite takeaway will be coming to your door with the relaunch of the Takeaway Taxi service in Bury St Edmunds.

Mark Fisk, 32, was due to relaunch the franchise this week which will enable people to order their favourite dishes from six food outlets in the town – KFC, McDonald’s, Subway, Byron Burger, Amigos and The Golden Chip, with the option to add others.

Mark said: “I had seen what a great service Takeaway Taxi offered elsewhere and was keen that the residents of Bury could enjoy the same service. I will be prviding a fast service and offering a wide variety of outlets to satisfy people’s fast food desires.”

To place an order, visit www.takeawaytaxi.co/

Text ‘Takeaway Taxi’ to 07922859764 to join the company’s WhatsApp group.

The service is available 8am-9pm Thursdays to Tuesdays and until 10pm on Friday and Saturdays.