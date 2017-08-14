Take time to see Bury’s Town Centre Masterplan

The six week consultation on Bury St Edmunds Town Centre Masterplan is reaching its half way stage, so make sure you do not miss the chance to have your say.

The masterplan is based on the feedback received earlier this year when a working group representing borough, town and county councils and community organisations asked people about the issues facing the town centre both now and in the future, and how they could be addressed.

The Bury St Edmunds town centre masterplan's vision of St Andrews Street North

In the past two weeks members of the masterplan team have spoken to people shopping at Bury St Edmunds Saturday market, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, as well as visitors to Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre.

There are more events to come but you can also take part from home by visiting www.westsuffolk.gov.uk/bsemasterplan where you can click on an interactive map to see the aspirations for each area then fill in a quick questionnaire.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of OurBuryStEdmunds which represents the interests of more than 400 town centre businesses, is part of the town centre working group.

He said: “The crucial thing for the businesses that I represent is that people are able to get into the town, whether by car, public transport, cycling or as a pedestrian – and that once here, they can get around safely, relax and enjoy spending their time here.

The Bury St Edmunds town centre masterplan's vision of Tayfen Road

“With the housing growth that is occurring in Bury St Edmunds and beyond, it is vital that we have a masterplan in place to address the current issues and plan for the future. That is why it has to be bold and why it has identified several options for how future parking needs may be addressed.

“It also sets out aspirations for improvements to Market Thoroughfare and pedestrianisation in a number of locations, which will of course look to strike the balance between shoppers and business needs.

“Bury St Edmunds is a successful market town with a strong mix of shops, culture, cafes and restaurants, heritage and the wonderful Abbey Gardens, all of which attract people from far and wide and it is up to us all, not just those on the working group, but the residents of the town, the shop owners, staff, market traders, office workers, those that come here to shop or visit, to all get involved, have their say and help shape the future of the town that we all love.”

This Wednesday there will be a draft masterplan stall on Bury St Edmunds market from 7.30am to 4pm, followed by a stand in The Apex from 6pm to 8.30pm.

If you cannot make those then on Saturday August 19 there will be a chance to chat to some of the masterplan team in the arc shopping centre from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Other events will take place on: August 22, 10am to 5pm, Bury St Edmunds Library, Sergeants Walk; August 23, 10am to 7pm, Asda, Western Way; August 24, 10am to 7pm, Waitrose, Robert Boby Way; August 28, 10am to 4pm, in the Apex during the Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival.

There are also displays and information points at: The Cloisters in St Edmundsbury Cathedral, The Apex, West Suffolk House, Bury Leisure Centre in Beetons Way, Bury Library.

Information leaflets and contact cards with the online links are available at: CAB Risbygate Street, Moyse’s Hall Museum, Bury St Edmunds Town Council offices, The Athenaeum, Skyliner Leisure Centre, St Edmundsbury Cathedral information point and Haverhill Arts Centre.

The draft masterplan was also published in the Bury Free Press on August 4.