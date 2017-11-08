SWT hits its target to buy more land for Lackford Lakes

Suffolk Wildlife Trust has hit its £200,000 target to buy 77 acres more land at its Lackford Lakes nature reserve.

The news was announced ahead of a talk by survival expert Ray Mears at The Apex in Bury St edmunds yesterday.

Will Cranstoun, west Suffolk sites manager for Suffolk Wildlife Trust, said the purchase, in what is the 30th anniversary year of the founding of Lackford Lakes, was a special moment for the reserve and everyone associated with it.

He added: “I think first of all we would like to say thank you. We’ve been genuinely overwhelmed with the level of support we’ve had from across the county.

“To reach the target in such a short time shows just how much Lackford Lakes means to people and how important it is to them to safeguard more of west Suffolk.

“Lackford Lakes nature reserve is famed for its kingfishers, dragonflies and winter wildfowl. The addition of this new land will add big skies, an open Breckland landscape and hopefully more stone curlews.”

One of the major donors to the campaign was Bernard Tickner, who effectively founded Lackford Lakes, initiating the transformation of the used quarry into a rich wildlife habitat.

During a weekend of celebrations to mark the 30th anniversary of the reserve, he presented a cheque for £65,000 towards the land purchase, having previously given £35,000 towards it.