Suspended sentence for Bury St Edmunds man caught by paedophile hunters

Self-styled paedophile hunters trapped a Bury St Edmunds man who arranged to meet what he believed was a 15-year-old girl, a court has heard.

Kevin Laccohee, 38, set up the meeting at Stowmarket railway station in October last year after making contact with a girl calling herself ‘Amy’ on an online site.

Ipswich Crown Court heard today (Thursday) that ‘Amy’ was, in fact, a fictious character created by vigilante padeophile hunters who were waiting for him when he arrived for the meeting.

Richard Potts, prosecuting, said Laccohee, of Mildenhall Road, Bury St Edmunds, was confronted by a group of people who blocked in his car and called the police.

Previously, Laccohee arranged a meeting with ‘Amy’ who he at first believed was aged 18 but, despite then being told that she was actually 15, turned up in Haughley to see her although on that occasion he did not get out of his car.

Laccohee pleaded guilty to attempting to meet a child following grooming for which he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to pay £500 proecution costs and participate in a rehabilitation scheme.

Charlene Sumner, in mitigation, said Laccohee, who suffered from depression, initially saw ‘Amy’s’ profile on an online dating site and it was only later that he became aware that she claimed be aged 15.