Suspended jail sentence for Drinkstone man who attacked woman he met on dating site

A man from Drinkstone who attacked a woman he met on an internet dating site has been handed an 18 month suspended prison sentence.

Nicholas Moore, 45, of Gedding Road, had been cleared by a jury following a trial in December of raping the woman but was convicted of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Today (Tuesday) at Ipswich Crown Court, Moore was given an 18 month prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid community work by Judge Martyn Levett.

Judge Levett described Moore as having undergone a personality change, becoming violent when fuelled by alcohol.

The court heard that Moore met the woman through an internet dating site and after a successful first date had met in Woolpit before going back to Moore’s home for dinner.

Later the woman allegedly ran from the house screaming and told neighbours that she had been attacked by Moore who had grabbed her around the throat.

Appearing for Moore, Phillip Farr said the incident had been a ‘date that went wrong’.