Suspected bird flu at poultry farm near Redgrave

Defra scientists are investigating a suspected outbreak of bird flu at a poultry farm near Redgrave.

The UK’s Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer announced at 3.15pm today an initial 10km Temporary Control Zone around the premises, which stretches from east of Brettenham to Diss and Banham to Badwell Ash,

The move follows an investigation into a suspected case of avian influenza where Defra says laboratory analysis has identified the presence of the H5N8 strain – the same strain as has been found in the north of England and Wales.

The Defra statement adds: “The affected premises is estimated to contain approximately 23,000 birds.

“A number have died and it has been decided to humanely cull the remaining birds. Further investigations continue into the nature of the virus detected and to establish the possible source of the infection.”

The map reference given on the Defra order is for a two-barn poultry facility on Fen Road. The nearby Gressingham Foods stresses it is not one of its sites.

The 10km Temporary Control Zone consists of a 3km Zone A and 10km Zone B and controls are equivalent to those which would apply in the 3km Protection Zone and the 10km Surveillance Zone around a confirmed case.

This involves recording visitors and restrictions on the movements of birds and eggs as well as other biosecurity measures.

The national nature reserve at Redgrave and Lopham Fen is close to the site and the 10km control zone includes Banham Zoo.

Public Health England advises the risk to public health from the virus is very low and the Food Standards Agency is clear that bird flu does not pose a food safety risk for UK consumers.

Full details of the area affected with links to the control zone order can be found here.

Defra’s full details of restrictions and advice on protecting flocks can ben found here.