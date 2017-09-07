Survey seeks views on Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival

Organisers of the OurBuryStEdmunds Food and Drink Festival are asking for feedback from the people who attended this summer’s event, which they say was one of the busiest in the six years since it began.

During the opening hours of the two-day August Bank Holiday event, more than 40,000 people accessed the town centre via Abbeygate Street, a slight increase on last year.

It was also a bumper festival with more than 120 stallholders, several of which sold out before the event officially closed on August 26.

Now visitors are being asked to help make next year’s festival even more successful by completing a brief online survey, with the chance for one participant to win £100 in shopping vouchers.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Ourburystedmunds, said: “This was another great year and it was lovely to see people enjoying a wide variety of food, drink and entertainment in the Bank Holiday sunshine.

“We were really busy across both days and everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves, but it’s important to review what people particularly liked and where they think we could improve for next year.

“We already talk to our business members and the traders who take part for their feedback, but we want to hear from visitors this year as well.”

Anyone interested in giving feedback for a chance to win the shopping vouchers should visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/BSEFandDFest.