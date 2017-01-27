Survey of patients reveals GP practices in Norfolk are ‘good’

GP practices in Norfolk are ‘good’, according to a survey taken by patients.

The annual GP Patient Survey, collated by Ipsos Mori on behalf of NHS England, measures the experience of patients across a range of topics, including making appointments, waiting times, and out-of-hours services.

In South Norfolk, 86 per cent of patients said their practice was good. It was 89 per cent in North Norfolk and 85 per cent in Norwich.

Also in South Norfolk, 86 per cent of patients felt they were able to get a same-day appointment with a GP, higher than the national average.

Sally Ross-Benham Head of Primary Care at North Norfolk CCG said: “Having a good GP is important to everyone. The GP Patient Survey lets people see how their practice is doing and gives patients a voice for if they would like to see change.

“All of the NHS is currently under pressure and our GPs are no exception.

“It is great to see their hard work is being recognised and makes a difference to how patients feel.”

A spokesperson for the North Norfolk, South Norfolk and Norwich CCG added the survey demonstrated people are taking on board the “vital” message to choose the right service.

Patients in Norwich are the greatest patient group who turn to their pharmacist when they cannot speak to their GP, at three per cent. In South Norfolk and North Norfolk, two per cent of patients said they would turn to their local pharmacist.

You can view the survey in full by visiting https://gp-patient.co.uk/surveys-and-reports

n For the latest news visit www.dissexpress.co.uk