Surging duck sales sees Gressingham Foods open new £5m distribution centre at Redgrave site

‘Increasing duck sales’ has led Gressingham Foods to open a new £5m distribution centre at its site in Redgrave.

The firm says the new facility means they can store the majority of its products and packaging on site.

The new �5m distribution centre at Gressingham Foods in Redgrave. Submitted photo.

Gressingham Foods, which has a head office in Woodbridge, say as a result of this, there will be less noise and their carbon footprint will be reduced — the weekly movements of trucks is down 75 loads across seven days.

Measuring at 53,600 sqft, the equivalent of four Olympic-size swimming pools, it contains a efficiency refrigeration plant with multi-temperature chamber design, and features roof-mounted solar panels to generate electricity for the building.

Market-wide sales of duck are up 15 per cent over the past year.

William Buchanan, Managing Director, who is also the founder and chairman of the company and officially opened the site earlier this month, said: “With the growing popularity of duck the new distribution centre is a key investment, securing the future of the site at Redgrave with the opportunity to expand production of ducks and other poultry in the future.”

Gressingham employs 550, although this increases to 900 over the Christmas production period, across Norfolk and Suffolk, 350 of which are based at the Redgrave site.

A family business, it was founded in 1971, and is the only company in the world licensed to produce Gressingham Duck, a unique cross-breed of wild Mallard and Pekin.

