Supporting the work of the Bury St Edmunds women’s refuge

Customers of the Bay Tree Café Bistro, in Bury St Edmunds, have shown their support for the Bury Women’s Aid Centre.

On Monday, café owner Nicola Richmond presented Annie Munson, manager of the women’s refuge, with £230 raised through secondhand book sales and raffles, and donations of useful items for those it helps including toiletries, tools and birthday gifts.

Ms Munson said the items donated were ‘extremely handy’ because they were so varied and would save the refuge both time and money.

She said: “They’ve given us some tools because we try to get the girls a tool kit as they’re leaving, birthday gifts so we don’t have to buy birthday gifts throughout the year and more practical things so we can make up welcome packs when somebody new comes in.

“It’s all money we don’t have to spend or worry about and time we don’t have to spend going to the shops – if you think of the man hours involved in buying birthday gifts and odds and ends.”