Suffolk to benefit from £1.8million pothole fund

Road-users in Suffolk are to benefit from a dedicated £1,763,000 pothole fund, it has been announced.

The cash is part of a £1.2billion fund being allocated to councils by the Government to repair and rebuild transport links.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has welcomed news of the funding which aims to improve roads, cut congestion and improve journey times.

He said: “The state of our roads is consistently raised with me by local residents and remains a great source of frustration for drivers.

“This funding is welcome news for families and businesses in Suffolk who rely on our roads to get around. It builds on the £1,384,000 we got last year and is the latest step in our plan to build a country that works for everyone.”

To see how many potholes will be filled in your area, go to maps.dft.gov.uk/potholes2016-by-postcode.