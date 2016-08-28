Suffolk sisters to pedal in memory of their grandma

Two Suffolk sisters who took to the skies in support of West Suffolk Hospital are set to take their fundraising exploits to a new level.

Jess and Sian Davies, who both work at the hospital, are preparing for a two-wheel challenge in memory of their grandma, Elizabeth Davies, who died earlier this year.

The pair will tackle a 23-mile charity cycle ride after taking part in the annual sky dive, organised by the My WiSH Charity, in support of various departments at the hospital.

But they insist their next fundraiser in October will be a tougher challenge than jumping out of a plane.

Jess, 24, from Stowmarket, explained: “We are both cycling novices. I have had to buy a bike and Sian is using her old one for the first time in eight years.

“With the sky dive, you don’t have a lot of time to think. But the thought of cycling almost the distance of a marathon is more of a challenge.

“But we both have a very special connection with West Suffolk Hospital and we wanted to give something back.”

After more than £600 was donated in memory of Elizabeth Davies, the sisters wanted to continue their own fundraising.

The pair will cycle along the back roads between Rickinghall, where their grandmother lived, and the hospital where they will finish.

Sian, 27, from Honington, said: “We wanted to raise awareness of palliative care and we didn’t want to jump out of a plane again.”

Sian works as a sister in the Hospital’s Rainbow Ward while Jess is a senior occupational therapist.

You can sponsor them at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sisterscyclingchallenge.