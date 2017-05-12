Suffolk Show shows appreciation to county’s military families

As a thank you for taking part in this month’s Suffolk Show hundreds of military families based in the county will be able to go to the county showground for free.

The show organiser, the Suffolk Agricultural Association (SAA), has donated hundreds of free family tickets for locally-based soldiers and airmen.

The show’s Military Zone will include a Wattisham-based Apache attack helicopter on static display, a dive tank from Woodbridge-based 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment and the weapons and vehicles used by Honington-based 3 Squadron RAF Regiment and 1 Tactical Police Squadron.

Suffolk’s Reservists will be represented by the Bury St Edmunds based 3rd Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment and 6 Regiment Army Air Corps and Honington’s 2623 Royal Auxilliary Air Force Regiment plus 158 Regiment Royal Logistic Corps.

SAA show director Bee Kemball, today presented the tickets to Lieutenant Colonel Richard Ball, commanding officer of Wattisham’s 4 Regiment Army Air Corps.

They will be shared among personnel based at Wattisham Flying Station, Rock Barracks in Woodbridge and RAF Honington.

Mrs Kemball said: “We recognise that there are a lot of service personnel based in Suffolk and it is important that we recognise their efforts on behalf of the country and give something back to them and their families.

“We’re also very much looking forward to seeing what exciting activities are on offer in the Military Zone this year – it was one of our most popular attractions last year and is sure to be a big hit with family visitors once again.”

Lt Col Ball said: “The Suffolk Show is a hugely important event to bring the Suffolk community together, and the military is part of the local community.

“Taking part in the show is an important opportunity to engage with local people, thank them for their support and demonstrate our equipment and capabilities.”

The show is at Ipswich’s Trinity Park on Wednesday May 31 and Thursday June 1. For more information visit www.suffolkshow.co.uk