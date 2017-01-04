Suffolk Saints take to the screens in Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk’s first pro-cycling team, The Suffolk Saints, will be on TV this Thursday (January 5) competing in the StreetVelodrome 2016 series

Episode four of StreetVelodrome’s 2016 national cycle racing series is being aired nationwide on the Bike Channel (Sky 464, Virgin 552, Freesat 251) at 8.30pm.

Suffolk Saint Tanya Griffiths in action ANL-170401-125222001

The event took place in Charter Square, Bury-St-Edmunds, in July last year.

StreetVelodrome is a travelling, pop-up velodrome, with steep, fast, banked corners which is open to members of the public and professional racers for one day per year in different regions of the UK.

Regional race teams, comprised of one female and one male, are pitted against each other and compete to become the fastest in the nation.

During each round, the fastest members of the public also join the regional professional team in the SuperFinals in London.

The Suffolk Saints is made up of Suffolk cycling champion, Tanya Griffiths, and cycling coach John Stockwell.

They compete for Suffolk,against Team Cornwall,Team London, the Belfast Titans, Angels of the North and the South Coast Rollers.

Anita Bickers, from Hopton, won the quickest women’s time of the day after being encouraged to have a go by friends.