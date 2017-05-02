Suffolk’s newest BEM holders receive their medals from Lord Lieutenant

Five Suffolk people received British Empire Medals awarded in this year’s New Year Honours from the county’s Lord Lieutenant Lady Euston in an investiture at Euston Hall last Thursday.

Pictured with Lady Euston, who is wearing mauve, are, from the left, Neville Pettitt, from Bury St Edmunds, chairman of West Suffolk Wheelers, who receives the BEM for his work in promoting youth participation in cycling; Lucia Watson who has been involved in charity work in Ipswich for 30 years; Andrew Butt, National Offender Management Service’s divisional lead for heath, safety and fire, for services to public safety; Isabel ‘Jane’ Green for services to the community in Dalham where she has been on the parochial church council for 25 years and Rod Scott, from Beyton, former chairman of the Desert Rats’ Association who receives the medal for services to veterans.

Rodney Scott after receiving his BEM from Lady Euston

They received their medals watched by their families.

Isabel 'Jane' Green, left, receives her medal from Lady Euston.