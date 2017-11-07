Suffolk’s BEMs receive their medals

Suffolk’s recipients of the British Empire Medal in this year’s Birthday Honours received their awards from Lord Leuitenant Lady Euston on Friday.

David Hodge was awarded his for services to the community in Cockfield and Tim Fogden’s was for services to charity and the community in Bury St Edmunds. He has been involved in organising the Euston Rural Pastimes event for 26 years, raising £500,000.

Anne Mason’s was for services to the Friends of Thetford Forest and heritage in Suffolk.

Janet Kerridge’s was for services to the community in Walsham le Willows and Anne Squirrell, of Great Finborough, received hers as founder of Mid Suffolk Axis, for services to people with Physical and Sensory Disabilities in Mid Suffolk.