Suffolk projects after a cash boost

Two local groups are bidding to bag a cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help.

The Howard Estate Association of residents and tenants (HEART), in Bury St Edmunds, and Red Gables, the Wellbeing Centre in Stowmarket, are two of the three groups on the shortlist.

The supermarket, which has teamed up with Groundwork on its Bags of Help initiative, gives grants of £12,000, £10,000 and £8000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy – to environmental and greenspace projects.

Shoppers are invited to vote for who they think should get the grant from a shortlist, using a token from the check-out, between October 31 and November 13.

HEART’s project is to create a community space with raised beds and seating by the flagpole on the St Olaves Road shopping precinct, while Red Gables are proposing to develop a wonderful arboretum garden and enhance the existing spinney at the front of their property.

Ernie Broom, chair of HEART, said: “This project is a chance for us to turn a currently disused area into a real community focus where people can meet and rest in the heart of the estate. The space is currently a faded painted area, which was designed by pupils at Howard Middle School.

Martyn Burnside, of Red Gables, said: “Our Garden Project, which is for adults with mental health and learning difficulties, will oversee its development.”