Suffolk Police rated ‘good’ after HMICFRS inspection

Suffolk Police has been rated ‘good’ following an inspection by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

The HMICFRS carried out inspections of police forces across England and Wales as part of its annual inspections into police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy (PEEL).

Suffolk Police was rated ‘good’ in all three areas; understanding demand, use of resources and planning for the future.

The report found that the force ‘has impressive joint working practices with other police forces and external organisations to help save money and improve the services it provides’ and ‘has a culture of innovation and continuous improvement and encourages its workforce to suggest new ideas’.

The force was also praised for its plans to install a new telephone system to ‘address problems identifying the number of callers to 101 who hang up before the force control room answer their call and who may then call 999 for less urgent matters’.

Deputy Chief Constable Steve Jupp said: “It is very pleasing to have received another ‘good’ rating and that the HMIC has recognised the work that is being done to make sure we continue to provide both a good service to those living and working in Suffolk.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank officers and staff for all their ongoing hard work in achieving these constantly good grades. This report builds on the previous ‘good’ ratings that we have received as a force. It’s a clear demonstration that we continue to modernise our policing business and planning processes against a challenging backdrop of reduced budgets and much higher demand.”

The report highlighted one way in which the force could improve, stating that it ‘should put in place better processes and governance to understand its response to and allocation of crime, and how this affects the force’s ability to meet current and likely future demand efficiently’.

“This is something we have already starred to review and refine the way we allocate crime demonstrating we are not resting on our laurels in our commitment to keeping our communities safe,” said DCC Jupp.