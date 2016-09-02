Suffolk Housing moves into new £2 million home

Suffolk Housing’s brand new £2 million headquarters has been given the thumbs-up by bosses after it was officially opened by Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill today.

Coppice House, which has been built on Greenwood Court off Skyliner Way in the town, is double the size of the previous premisis in St Botolph’s Lane.

Sue Philp, Suffolk Housing chief executive, said: “We are absolutely delighted with this beautiful new building, which will transform the way we work so that we can provide even better services for our tenants.

“Coppice House was carefully planned to reflect the architecture used elsewhere in the town, and includes a pitched roof to mirror the design of the arc shopping centre.

“We are really pleased with the finished result, and feel it really complements the neighbouring buildings in Skyliner Way.

“The project has continued our strong tradition of supporting our community by investing in the economy and providing new jobs for local people.

“We look forward to providing high quality services from Coppice House for many years to come.”

The new building, which has allowed the housing association to expand its workforce by around 25 per cent, has been designed as a flexible space so that Suffolk Housing can introduce agile working.

Iceni Homes, a development company jointly owned by Suffolk Housing, will also relocate to the building, which has been constructed to the latest energy efficiency standards, from its current premises in Kempson Way, while some ground floor space will also be made available for other local businesses to lease.