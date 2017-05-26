Suffolk Fire Service advice on staying safe in hot weather

With more hot weather forecast for tomorrow, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service is urging people to take care in the heat.

In order to reduce the risk of fires starting, advice is being offered to those who will be enjoying the good weather over the long weekend.

Dan Fearn, Deputy Chief Fire Officer at Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “While we want people to have a good time and make the most of the good weather and the fantastic surroundings we have here in Suffolk, we also want them to be safe.

“Please heed advice and be aware of your surroundings at all times.”

Safety messages from firefighters include:

+Avoid using open fires in the countryside as dry grass can ignite easily.

+Take glass bottles/jars home, or putting them in a waste or recycling bin, as sunlight shining through glass can start large fires.

+Keep young children and ball games away from barbecues to reduce the risk of children getting burnt or the barbecue tipping over.

+Only use barbecues in suitable and safe areas, ensuring they are always attended. Those using a barbecue should also ensure it is fully extinguished and cold before disposing of the contents.

+Extinguish cigarettes and other smoking materials properly and never throw cigarette ends out of car windows as they can ruin whole fields of crops.

+Only camp and picnic in designated areas and obey safety signs.

At this time of year it might be tempting to cool off in the water, but people are asked to take account of the following safety messages:

+Cold water shock can steal the air from your lungs and leave you helpless.

+The water can be unpredictable, with unknown underfoot conditions, waves, tides and hidden currentsthat can drag you under/out to sea in seconds.

+Alcohol can seriously affect your ability and judgement.

+About half the people who drown never expected to get wet – many get caught out by unexpected slips, trips and falls into the water.