Suffolk fashion consultant to host Apex event

Suffolk fashion expert Pam Davis is to host this year’s Fashion Fusion event at the Apex.

Pam, owner of Ipswich-based fashion consultancy, Fashion Candy Style, and director of the annual Suffolk Fashion Show, said the stage is set for a ‘truly great event’.

Fashion Fusion, which will be held on May 5, is a charity catwalk event in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Pam Davis, whose fashion career spans modelling for national magazines, including Vogue, personal styling, model mentoring, column writing and fashion event management, will host the event.

“I am honoured and proud to be part of the Fashion Fusion team and be hosting what promises to be a truly great event,” said Pam.

“The evening will be full of fashion and fun, with great support from an array of fabulous independent and high-street retailers.

“I would urge everyone to support Fashion Fusion in aid of a very worthy cause.”

Retailers taking part this year include Bohm and Bee, Dapper Fox, Palmers, Mistral, Nanook, Cabana, Javelin, Hobbs and Elizabeth Gash.

St Nicholas Hospice Care itself will also be showcasing a selection of fashions from hospice shops.

The show will also feature clothing created by students at West Suffolk College and there will be fashion related stalls

Tickets, which cost £18, include a welcome cocktail by the English Spirit Distillery, and interval refreshments by Sodexo Prestige

Abby Mayes, hospice corporate fund-raiser, said: “We are so grateful Pam has agreed to help us by being the face of Fashion Fusion on the night.

“Her presenting skills will certainly add an extra touch of glamour to the evening.”

Tickets are available from www.theapex.co.uk or by phoning 01284 758000