Suffolk ‘dog nanny’ in search for new home

A ‘dog nanny’ who rescues and rehomes bull terriers is looking for a new place, nearby, to call home.

Liz Haslam runs Beds for Bullies, in Barnham, and provides long-term care for 14 abused and disabled bull terriers.

But the 48-year-old’s landlord has told her he wants to develop the property she is living in and has given her until September 2019 to find a suitable place to relocate to.

The problem is that she needs to be ‘fairly remote’ while also being close enough to visit the Animal Health Trust in Kentford several times a week and staying within a short drive of her vets in Bury St Edmunds.

She said: “The property we’re in doesn’t share a post code with any other properties, I need to be that remote.”

To be suitable, the new property will also need to be on about an acre plot so that Liz, who lives with her 22-year-old son, can continue to run a small dog boarding business from home.

Anyone with a property meeting this criteria should call 07817 501012 or email bedsforbullies@aol.co.uk.

“It’s going to be a huge move and it’s quite a daunting prospect – it will have to be done over a week or 10 days,” said Liz.