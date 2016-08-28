Suffolk choir boosts Macmillan Cancer Support

A series of summer charity concerts across Suffolk have boosted the coffers of Macmillan Cancer Support to the tune of £1, 315.

Led by musician Graeme Hopson, two VivaVoices choirs from Bury St Edmunds and another from Stowmarket, held a series of gigs in July.

The concerts contained a mix of pop, easy listening, songs from the musicals as well as more classical numbers.

Mr Hopson said: “One of my choir members had lost his wife to cancer and suggested we raise money for Macmillan and we did this through a retiring collection at the end of each concert.

“Singing is a great way to lift the spirits and being able to help others though our concerts only enhances our enjoyment.

“VivaVoices welcomes new members, there’s no need to read music and no audition to join.”

Nicola Clark, Macmillan fundraising manager for West Norfolk and West Suffolk, said: “Just one of the ways we could use the money these concerts have raised is to help ease the financial impact on someone affected by cancer.

“The Macmillan welfare rights team offer advice over the phone via Macmillan Support line. Every £10 we spend on our phone service could lead to our cancer support specialist helping people affected by cancer claim £389 of benefits they are entitled to.

“We are grateful that the members of the Choir chose to support Macmillan in this way and for the generous support given by those who attended these concerts.”

Rehearsals for the VivaVoices choir start in mid-September and anyone interested in joining can contact Mr Hopson on 01284 700286 or visit: www.vivavoices