Suffolk Chamber of Commerce hosts talks between business leaders and Government officials on Brexit

Business leaders from Suffolk took part in a round table discussion with civil servants over the impact ofr Brexit.

Officials from the Department of Business Enterprise and the Industrial Strategy (BEIS) met business leaders at the discussion hosted by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce.

Companies were given the chance to outline what they seek from negotiations to leave the European Union and during any transitional period.

John Dugmore, chamber chief exec utive, said: “Because of our lobbying activities, and those of our national body, the British Chambers of Commnerce, we have a range of really strong pre-existing relationships with many Government departments who feel confident about meeting with us to discuss detailed matters in a direct and honest manner.

“The roundtable discussion in particular allowed both sides to go into a great deal of detail, with many of the companies present feeling able to outline what they are looking for from the negotiations to leave the European Union and during any transitional period once the two-year negotiations have concluded.

“Our business representatives were very clear with the BEIS - Suffolk companies are adaptable and up for any challenges, but what they need is clarity and early clarity at that on the major issues which may impact on their investment, operational and staff plans.”