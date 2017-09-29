Suffolk Care Awards 2017 recognise outstanding carers

Carers who helped a man with learning disabilities get a home of his own have won an award for their work.

One of the Suffolk Care Awards 2017 goes to a team from Leading Lives, Stowmarket, who support a service user with learning disabilities to move from residential care, where he had lived for 20 years, into a bungalow.

Winners of the Suffolk Care Awards 2017

The team advocated on his behalf for rehousing and made sure the new accommodation met his needs and was decorated in a way which was to his liking.

Some staff gave up their weekends to help decorate his new home.

The citation for the Promoting Dignity and Respect in Everyday Life Award says: “The move had given the service user independence, choice and control and had been a catalyst for change to his whole life.”

The team were among the winners of 10 categories announced last night at a ceremony attended by more than 200 people from the county’s health and social care community at Trinity Park, Ipswich.

The Suffolk Care Awards recognise excellent care practice in the county and highlight the important job high-quality carers and innovative care providers and companies do every day. It is the Awards’ second year.

Hosting the awards were The Suffolk Brokerage, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to raising care standards in Suffolk, and the Suffolk Association of Independent Care Providers a membership organisation involved with good care practice.

Liz Taylor, Chair of The Suffolk Brokerage said: “It’s been a wonderful night and a great opportunity for us to shine a spotlight on fantastic care practice in Suffolk. The category winners are worthy winners of their Awards.”

Several West Suffolk organisations were also highly commended.

Other category winners were:

Food and Catering – sponsored by Thomas Ridley Food Service.

Winner: Leading Lives Compass Café, Lowestoft: A day service for adults that supports people with learning disabilities to not only learn about nutrition and healthy eating but also provides a healthy eating venue for locals. The café provides catering services for the community centre and library. Service users are all trained to be baristas and work, on rotation, in the kitchen and front of house serving the public.

Highly commended: Montrose House, Suffolk Mind, Ipswich, and Risby Park Nursing Home, The Partnership in Care, Bury St Edmunds.

End of Life: A positive approach to end of life planning that recognises the wishes of the individual.

Winner: Seckford Foundation, Woodbridge: A non-profit organisation which supports the education and care of the young and elderly. Judges said it demonstrated a holistic approach to end of life care which recognised the difference between planning and the final days of life. Staff were all passionate about delivering end of life care.

Highly commended: Stow Healthcare, Stowlangtoft Hall, Bury St Edmunds, and Primary Homecare, Cardinal Healthcare Group, Ipswich.

Inspiring Leaders and Managers

Winner: Helen McNeil, Montrose House, Suffolk Mind, Ipswich: Helen was nominated by her team at this residential home for adults with mental health conditions and learning disabilities who said that she ‘has an incredibly calm, can-do manner’. They also said she ‘allows people to make decisions and has a no-blame culture’. The judges said that Helen has a clear commitment to supporting and developing her staff and ensuring they are truly involved in the overall strategy and decision-making at the home.

Highly commended: Lorraine Clarke, ClarkeCare, Bury St Edmunds, and Cheryl Milldown of Primary Homecare, Cardinal Healthcare Group, Barham.

Culture, Creativity and Activities: An organisation/service which has a positive and proven approach to using a range of activities creatively to achieve positive outcomes.

Winner: Baylham Care Centre, Cardinal Healthcare Group, Ipswich: Person-centred planning is at the heart of this setting, utilising resident’s life stories as a starting point. One service user used to be a caretaker, so the home has created an area with lots of keys and locks he uses every night and morning. Another room-bound service user had been a chef, so the setting purchased a mini oven to set up in his room to teach others how to cook.

High commended: Lowestoft Leading Lives FABBA Group, and Thornbank, Greensleeves Care, Ipswich.

Excellent Training - sponsored by AGA Mobility Systems.

Winner: Home Instead Senior Care, Ipswich: This domiciliary care service shows a very person-centred approach to training and delivers it in a holistic way, considering people’s different learning styles.

Highly commended: Christies Care, Saxmundham, and Leading Lives, Ipswich.

Innovative Approaches to Services for Dementia

Winner: Baylham Care Centre, Cardinal Healthcare Group, Ipswich: This nursing home for adults showed it works in a holistic way, with all staff understanding the needs of those with dementia and encouraged to innovate. There is a ‘happy hour’ each day where all staff come into the dining room to eat with residents. The home has been designed with a community village feel and there is a dressing up area, a pub, a nursery and a work tool area.

Highly commended: Home Instead Senior Care, Ipswich, and West Suffolk Foundation Trust, Bury St Edmunds.

Student Placement/Apprenticeship

Winner: Baylham Care Centre, Cardinal Healthcare Group, Ipswich: The judges said this nursing home for adults works in a multi-disciplinary way, and the diversity of placements offered an amazing opportunity to students to learn both holistically and with their peers. There was a great emphasis on encouraging students to self-research, focusing on students’ own research to improve clients’ lives.

Highly commended: Life Resolutions, Stowmarket, and Leading Lives, Ipswich:

Care Service of the Year: The service has delivered care and support over and above what would usually be expected.

Winner: Montrose House, Suffolk Mind, Ipswich: This residential home for adults with mental health conditions and learning disabilities showed an emphasis on values and showed a very solid, well-run and person-centred approach to the delivery of care to clients. The service has a commitment to continuous improvement which regularly seeks clients’ views.

Highly commended: ClarkeCare, Bury St Edmunds, and Leading Lives, Ipswich.

Special Recognition Award: A service user or relative nominated award.

Winner: Alexandra Keenan, Consensus Support, Ipswich: Alexandra was nominated by the mother of client for whom Alexandra is key worker. She said that Alexandra fully understands her son’s physical limitations and designs and constructs daily activities that she supports him to take part in. She went on to say: “The level of care Alexandra provides matches the level provided by my husband and I”.

Highly commended: Gatehouse Dementia Hub, Bury St Edmunds, Karen Cloke at Mears Care, Stowmarket and Melvin Smith at Chilton Court, Stowcare, Stowmarket.