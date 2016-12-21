Suffolk brewery secures deal to supply beer to the Co-op

A Suffolk brewery has just secured a prestigious contract with the Co-op.

Nethergate Brewery, in Pentlow, Sudbury, will supply about 60 of the retailer store’s with its Nethergate IPA and Lemonhead ale.

The deal comes at a time to support the brewery’s move to its new site in Rodbridge early next year.

Its first shipment of about 5,000 bottles has already been delivered to the Co-op.

The move comes as the Co-op commits to doubling the number of its small and micro suppliers and launches a small producer charter to support and, provide opportunities to champion local suppliers.

Richard Gray, at Nethergate Brewery, said: “This is very exciting news, to reach more local communities is a great opportunity, and it comes at a perfect time as we mark our 30th anniversary and ready ourselves for our move to our new site.

“We are constantly asked where our ales can be bought and so this contract win has come at a great time to further build awareness of our brand.”

Simon Dryell, ranging manager for the Co-op, said: “It’s exciting to collaborate with breweries such as these.

“The quality, passion and innovation of smaller producers makes these prized local products and we are delighted to give them pride of place in our stores.

“We know that the provenance of food and drink really matters to our customers, we are committed to investing in the UK economy and providing new opportunities to showcase and celebrate great British food and drink producers.”