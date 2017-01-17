Suffolk-based foundantion supports charity

A global online auction and grand secret garden ball has seen a Suffolk-based charity present more than £57,000 to Sarcoma UK.

The GeeWizz charitable foundation, led by Gina Long MBE, organised the two-week ultimate charity auction and secret garden ball last October in support of national and local charities.

Sarcoma UK was picked as one of the beneficiaries because Gina’s daughter, Ali, and family friend, Kim Sale, have both personally been affected by the disease.

Gina, and her husband Andrew, of Fornham St Martin, presented the cheque.

Gina said: said: “Seeing my daughter go through this ordeal at such a tender age made me realise I wanted to make a bigger difference.

“I knew I wanted my first GeeWizz event to be a big one. With a small but brilliant team behind me, I was so proud to be able to present Sarcoma UK with a huge cheque.”

Lindsey Bennister, chief executive of Sarcoma UK, said: “We are truly grateful to Gina,Andrew, and everyone at GeeWizz for raising over £57,000 for Sarcoma UK.

“This will provide personal support and expert information by funding our national support line.

“The funds are also helping sarcoma researchers move one step closer to finding effective treatment for the disease.”

Sarcoma is a malignant tumour of connective or other non-epithelial tissue.

Soft tissue sarcomas are a group of rare cancers affecting the tissues that connect, support and surround other body structures and organs.

Tissues that can be affected by soft tissue sarcomas include fat, muscle, blood vessels, deep skin tissues, tendons and ligaments.

In December 2015, Gina and Andrew Long launched GeeWizz, to support disabled youngsters and families affected by cancer.

The ultimate charity auction and secret garden ball has raised more than £187,000 for national and local charities.