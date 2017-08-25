Suffolk and Norfolk County Councils praise students after improved GCSE results

Councils in Suffolk and Norfolk have congratulated GCSE students after an increase in attainment in both English and maths.

The wait for thousands of teenagers in our area came to an end on Thursday as GCSE results were collected. It is the first year of a new numerical grading system and tougher exams in English and maths in England. A new top grade, 9, has been created. Grade 4 is the equivalent of a C.

GCSE results day 2017

In Suffolk, according to provisional results collected from 80 per cent of schools in the county, 63 per cent of students achieved at least a grade 4 and above in both English and maths. The figures suggest more than 2 per cent increase on last year’s results.

Councillor Gordon Jones, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for education and skills, said: “I would like to congratulate Suffolk’s young people on these fantastic results. They are a testament to the hard work and commitment shown by pupils, parents, teachers and governors. This early indication puts our students in a strong position to go on to higher education.

“Through our Raising the Bar programme we continue to work with, and challenge schools to drive up educational attainment. We are committed to establishing and maintaining an education system that allows every child to reach their full potential.”

Across the border, 62.3 per cent achieved at least a grade 4 in English and maths – an improvement of 1.4 per cent.

Penny Carpenter, chairman of Children’s Services Committee said: “Congratulations to Norfolk students who have worked so hard for their GCSEs.

“We will continue to champion a high quality of education in Norfolk and I would like to praise the support given by schools and families across the county who have helped these young people move on to the next stage of their lives.”