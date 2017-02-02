Sudbury sinkhole road closes again after drivers experience dip in the road

Newton Road in Sudbury has been closed again just a day after it reopened following works to repair a sink hole.

Sarah Dobson from Anglian Water said: “Our teams repaired a burst water main on Newton Road, in Sudbury.

Sinkhole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Photo: Anglian Water.

“After we finished resurfacing the road yesterday, road users notified us of a slip dip in the road.

“To make sure our work is of a high standard, we have closed the road today to put this right. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this causes and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

“Engineers have attended Newton Road and can confirm that there is no leak on the water pipe. So we will be looking at the tarmac and resurfacing to see if there is any additional work to be done.”

The previous closure caused traffic build-ups in Sudbury as it is one of the main routes into and out of the town centre.