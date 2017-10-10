Students gather in St Edmundsbury Cathedral to celebrate one year of ‘four schools, one voice’ partnership

Over 300 students from four CEVCP schools gathered in St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury last week to celebrate one year of their schools’ partnership.

The four groups, from Bardwell, Gislingham, Palgrave and Old Newton CEVCP schools, flocked to the cathedral on Monday October 2 along with parents, staff, clergy, friends and diocesan representatives.

Each group took it in turns to sing their favourite hymn and present their chosen Christian value in celebration of their Tilian Partnership Multi Academy Trust, which adopts the motto “four schools, one voice.”

The service was followed by a picnic in Abbey Gardens.