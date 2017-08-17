Students find out if they have made the grade

Students across the country have been rushing into school today to see if they made the grade in their A-Level and Applied General qualifications.

For some the stress of worrying all night about whether they had done well enough to get the university places they were offered meant they were up at dawn to check the UCAS website to see if they had been accepted – but even that did not tell them just how well they had done.

Mildenhall College Academy A-level and BTec stars, from the left, Natasha Buckingham-Redmand, Ines Silva, Xavier Letimer and Katherine Beer Picture: John Henderson

Mildenhall College Academy’s Head boy Xavier Letimer, from Fordham, explained: “You still want to see you’ve got good grades – it’s a matter of pride because you’ve worked for it for two years.”

He checked the UCAS website at 7.30am to find he was accepted to study chemical engineering at Queen Mary in London but only discovered when he collected his results that he had an A in physics and Bs in maths and chemistry.

This year’s students are the first to take the reformed A-levels which caused concern for students and teachers alike.

Bury St Edmunds’ County Upper School’s headteacher Vicky Neale said: “This is the first year since the significant reforms

A-Levels Results day at Thurston Community College. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

to A-level were introduced and it has been an uncertain time for both students and staff.

“We have been able to maintain excellent results across the board despite the changes.”

+See tomorrow’s Bury Free Press for a full report on how our students fared with lots of pictures of this year’s cohort.