Students at Bury St Edmunds schools trust enjoy success in ‘STEM’ events

Students at the Bury St Edmunds All -Through Trust have enjoyed a range of success in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) events.

The Trust hosted its annual astronomy evening at County Upper School, in Beeton’s Way, where families enjoyed a pop-up planetarium, viewed the night sky through telescopes and took part in talks, activities and a quiz.

Clare Hole receives her trophy from Doctor David Bainbridge, from St Catharines College, in Cambridge

Sixth form students who are working with UK Power Networks on an engineering project visited Cambridge University to work with its staff and equipment.

Computing enthusiasts competed in a coding contest at BT’s headquarter at Adastral Park.

Horringer Court students won in their age group and County Upper’s teams took the three top spots in the advanced competition.

Meanwhile, County Upper student Clare Hole triumphed in an essay competition, which was open to pupils in the trust as it is the holder of a World Class Schools Quality Mark.

Horringer Court pupil Maddie Payne and Westley pupil Monty Riddick at the Bury St Edmunds All -Through Trust's astronomy evening

The competition was on the topic of the teenage brain.

Vicky Neale, headteacher at County Upper, said: “The County philosophy is that an all-round education produces better success academically and Clare certainly embraces that. We are all very proud of her.”