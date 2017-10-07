Student wins recognition for cider campaign

A former DJ, radio presenter and bar owner who has embarked on a graphic and communication design degree has won national recognition for his work.

Ric Groves, 45, beat hundreds of entries to win a coveted Young Creative Network (YCN) Student Award for his video for a brand of cider.

Ric, 45, who is studying a BA (Hons) at the University of Suffolk at West Suffolk College, was presented with the award at a ceremony at the Barbican Centre, in London.

“Having always had a passion for design in many of its guises, I decided to follow my gut feeling and retrain professionally in graphic design,” said Ric, of Bradfield Combust. “I am on my third year and already working on projects for clients.”

Before studying, Ric worked on a number of radio stations and won a Sony Radio Award for a documentary on the history of dance music when he worked on Kiss FM. He has also been a DJ for nearly 30 years and ran his own bars for several years.

The annual YCN creative competitions are set by big-name brands, including the Royal Opera House, Quorn, Dave and Orchard Pig Cider. The awards are integrated into the second and third years of the graphic and communication design degree programme at the university, in Bury St Edmunds.

Orchard Pig Cider wanted entries that used social media and Ric’s online campaign video combined tongue-in-cheek visuals, audience enticement and straplines.

Sian Horn , course director, said: “This is the second year in a row we have had one of our students commended by the YCN judging panel. To be awarded in such a high-profile competition is no small achievement and we are delighted with Ric’s success.”