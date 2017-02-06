Student governor is elected at West Suffolk College

A new student governor has been elected at West Suffolk College.

Will O’Reilly, 17, is the voice for 11,000 students on the board of governors at the college, in Bury St Edmunds.

He said: “Students are the ones who are going to make a difference at college and in society. My job is to represent the students if they see an area they want to improve.”

Will is looking to set up a choir to bring young people together from across the college. He has already attended a governor’s conference and has spoken to Principal Dr Nikos Savvas as well as the assistant principals.

It’s a far cry from his original hope of becoming another David Beckham as he spent a year at a football academy in Sussex after he left school.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be, as he had torn the cartilage in his knee twice and had to give up football.

He had heard about West Suffolk College, has family in Bury and decided to study a business course.

Richard Carter, chairman of governors, said: “The student governor is a very important member of the board, bringing a unique perspective to discussions and decision-making. It’s not an easy task and Will has made a great start, making excellent contributions which help other governors to see and understand the student perspective.”