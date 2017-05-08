Striking a pose to raise record-breaking sum for hospice

Around 400 people enjoyed a fashion show with a difference on Friday in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Ten Bury St Edmunds town centre shops took part in Fashion Fusion 2017 at The Apex and paraded the best of their spring/summer collection in aid of the charity.

Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. Fashion Fusion in aid of St Nicholas Hospice at the Apex in Bury St Edmunds. Dapper Fox Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Bohm and Bee, Dapper Fox, Palmers, Mistral, Nanook, Cabana, Javelin, Hobbs, Elizabeth Gash and St Nicholas Hospice Care all took to the catwalk to raise a record-breaking sum of around £10,000, with the final total still to be determined.

The event was hosted by Fashion Candy Style founder, former model, model mentor, fashion stylist, columnist and director of Suffolk Fashion Show Pam Davis.

It also featured an array of scarves made by some of those receiving care and support from the hospice itself.

Abby Mayes, corporate fund-raiser for St Nicholas Hospice Care: “We are so grateful to everyone who has supported Fashion Fusion 2017.

Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. Fashion Fusion in aid of St Nicholas Hospice at the Apex in Bury St Edmunds. Hobbs Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

“All of the retailers who kindly took part, our sponsors, The Apex, everyone who helped behind the scenes and of course everyone who bought tickets for the night - we couldn’t have wished for a better event.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make Fashion Fusion a fabulous success.

Fashion Fusion has now raised more than £30,000 for St Nicholas Hospice Care since it began in 2011.

With The Apex’s in-house DJ at the turntable, the event also featured creative and innovative garments made by fashion students at West Suffolk College, as well as around 10 fashion and beauty-related stalls.

Sponsors included Robinsons Mercedes, BID Bury St Edmunds, Arc Bury St Edmunds and Javelin with a welcome cocktail by the English Spirit Distillery and interval refreshments by Sodexo Prestige.

See Friday’s Bury Free Press newspaper for a four page picture special of the event.