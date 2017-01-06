Stowmarket woman denies dangerous driving

A woman from Stowmarket is to stand trial in April accused of dangerous driving.

Tia Billman,27, of Gainsborough Road, appeared today (January 6) at Ipswich Crown Court.

She pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving in Hill Rise, Stowmarket, and also to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Judge Rupert Overbury told Billman she would continue to be granted bail until her next court appearance.