Stowmarket Town Council grants support Christmas dinner and tools

The latest Stowmarket projects to benefit from the town council’s StowFund provide Christmas dinners and tools.

Since 2003 the StowFund provides financial support to volunteer projects and initiatives that benefit the community or improve the environment in Stowmarket.

Town Mayor Barry Humphreys and Alan Page of the Stowmarket Mens Shed ANL-161221-124312001

A £250 grant went to the Jam Community Pot who organise a Christmas lunch and entertainment for Stowmarket people who might not have the means or opportunity to celebrate Christmas.

Now in its third year, it is organised and run by a team of volunteers and Stowmarket Town Council’s grant will help pay for insurance, soft drinks and board games.

A grant of £1,000 has been awarded to the Stowmarket Meadlands Men’s Shed, a branch of the UK Men’s Shed Association which provides a place where members share the tools and resources they need to work on projects of their own choosing.

The grant will help with building the shed. The group welcomes men and women.