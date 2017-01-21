Stowmarket stroke survivor will walk on hot coals for charity

A thrill-seeking stroke survivor from Stowmarket is preparing to walk barefoot across burning coals to raise funds for charity.

Claire Ruddock, of Stowupland Road, will complete her firewalk at the Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club on February 19 in aid of the Stroke Association.

The 53-year-old was inspired to take part after suffering a stroke in July 2011.

She said: “I’d been to the pub with my partner for a couple of drinks and as we left to go to our local takeaway, I felt really strange.

“As soon as we got home I went upstairs to lay down and my partner followed me up. He saw me and straight away recognised that I was having a stroke. He quickly dialled 999 and I went to hospital.”

The stroke has left Claire with weakness down the left side of her body, anxiety and emotional problems.

She has since joined the Stroke Association’s Suffolk Working Age Group where she meets other stroke survivors and takes part in activities.

Claire said: “Joining the local Stroke Association groups has given me back my confidence and my life.

“I now want to raise funds to help other people affected by stroke get the support they need from the Stroke Association, like I did.”

Louise Everett, the charity’s regional fund-raiser, said: “The funds raised by Claire and all our fire-walkers will go a long way towards supporting local stroke survivors and their families as they rebuild their lives after stroke.

“There’s still time to sign up so we’d encourage everyone in the local area to get involved and register to take part.”

Registering for the firewalk costs £15 and participants are asked to pledge to raise £100 in sponsorship for the Stroke Association. For more details call 0300 330 0740 or email supportercare@stroke.org.uk.