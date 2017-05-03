Stowmarket mayor appeals to veterans to join Remembrance Parade

The Mayor of Stowmarket has appealed to ex-service people to take part in the town’s Remembrance Parade this November instead of just watching it.

Though it is months away, the parade is being planned and after a meeting about it Mayor Barry Humphreys said: “Although the numbers of people participating in the parade has grown, it is evident that the number of veterans parading is dwindling.

“As an Army veteran myself, I noticed many former servicemen and women in the crowds at last year’s parade. I would like to send a personal appeal to them – please consider joining this year’s parade and help keep this important national commemoration alive in Stowmarket.

“We were proud to serve our country and should continue to be proud to don our medals, march alongside our fellow veterans and support the Royal British Legion.

“This would also help serve as a reminder to the town that veterans are of all ages, ranging from their 20s to their 90s, and of conflicts in which they have served.

“Let’s make Sunday 12th November a day to remember and turn out with pride.”

Veterans can contact the town council or Royal British Legion in Stowmarket for more information, or just turn up on the day.