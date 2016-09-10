Stowmarket man who carried out “savage and mindless” attack is jailed

A Stowmarket man who carried out a “savage and mindless” attack has been jailed for three years.

Jonathan O’Connor, 32, of Stowupland Street, who weilded a glass mug during the incident in Ipswich town centre, afterwards walked away from his bleeding victim as he lay on the road.

Yesterday O’Connor, who pleaded guilty to assault causing grievous bodily harm to Jake Crawford, was sentenced to three years imprisonment by

Judge David Goodin at Ipswich Crown Court.

The court heard that O’Connor had failed to attend court in earlier this year to be sentenced and a warrant had been issued, resulting in his arrest.

Prosecuting, Andrew Thompson said the incident occurred on the afternoon of June 13 last year and followed an altercation with Mr Crawford who had backed

away into Rose Lane.

Despite moving away, Mr Crawford was punched in the face by O’Connor who then picked up a glass mug and struck Mr Crawford on the side of the head with

it, causing the mug to smash.

After falling to the ground, Mr Crawford was punched and kicked in the head, legs and body by O’Connor.

Mr Thompson said that O’Connor, who had been drinking, walked calmly away along Cutler Street with Tanya Zarkos, 24, who had also been involved in the

incident.

Zarkos, of Lanecroft, Woolpit, who pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm, was sentenced in June to 12 months imprisonment suspended for 24 months.

As a result of the attack, Mr Crawford sustained a brain haemorrhage and a perforated eardrum which had led to the loss of hearing in his left ear, the court

heard. He also sustained cuts and bruising.

Defending, Neil Saunders said O’Connor had been “drunk as a lord” and had no clear memory of what took place. O’Connor had expressed regret for the injuries

sustained by Mr Crawford.

Jailing O’Connor, Judge Goodin described the attack as “entirely motiveless” and had been “savage and mindless.”