Stowmarket man is jailed for raping three women

A Stowmarket man has been jailed for more than 20 years after being convicted of raping three women.

Carl Tarigha, 29, denied the offences but following a trial in January at Ipswich Crown Court he was found guilty by a jury.

Carl Tarigha is a sexual predator who subjected his victims to cold, calculated and violent attacks. PC Penny Howell

Tarigha, of Sheringham Court, Milton Road, Stowmarket was today (Thursday) sentenced by Judge Martyn Levett to a total of 22 years imprisonment, made up of an 18 year sentence and an extension to that sentence of four years because of the seriousness of the offences.

Judge Levett also ordered Tarigha to sign the sexual offences register indefinitely and made him the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which will remain in place until further notice.

During the trial, two of Tarigha’s victims told the court that they had been raped while visiting his flat in Stowmarket.

One woman said that she had felt ‘instantly drawn’ to Tarigha after meeting him at Ipswich Hospital and had agreed to visit him at his home.

The 30-year-old woman said that during the visit on July 28 last year, Tarigha had become violent, slapping her and pulling her hair before threatening to kill her and raping her.

Giving evidence, the woman said that as she left the flat while Tarigha was sleeping, she took a photograph of the road outside to help identify the location to police.

An 18-year-old woman said that Tarigha had locked her inside his flat, pinned her down and had sex with her despite her having made it clear that she did not want anything to happen between them.

The third offence took place at a flat in an east coast town where a woman said she had been raped by Tarigha as she lay alongside her sleeping grandmother on September 25.

The grandmother told the jury that she had awoken to find her granddaughter holding her hand and then saw a man standing beside the bed.

The grandmother, who had earlier taken out her hearing aid, said she hid beneath the bed cover because she was frightened and had not heard anything that either the man or her granddaughter said.

Giving evidence, Tarigha told the court that both alleged rapes at his home address

had, in fact, been consensual sex.

He denied ignoring the women’s wishes and said the alleged rape at the east coast town had never taken place.

Tarigha told the jury that while he had known both women he was accused of raping at Stowmarket for only a very short time, both had been happy to have sex with him.

Officer in the case, PC Penny Howell, said: “Carl Tarigha is a sexual predator who subjected his victims to cold, calculated and violent attacks, not only raping them but inflicting other physical assaults on them, whether it was pinning them down, slapping them, or pulling their hair. He also threatened to kill one of the victims.

“I am pleased with the sentence handed down by the court, but no prison term will ever make up for the trauma and distress endured by these three brave young women.

“They have had to relive the horror of the attacks throughout the police investigation and crown court trial and I commend them for their courage and also their ongoing support and trust with our inquiry, alongside colleagues from Essex Police.

“Suffolk Constabulary’s Protecting Vulnerable People Directorate – assisted by our partner agencies - works tirelessly to support victims and witnesses through every step of the process, from the time of reporting right through to trial and beyond.

“Our objective is to ensure that we get the justice they deserve and to protect the public from dangerous and predatory sexual offenders.”