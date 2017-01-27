Stowmarket man is found guilty of raping three women

A man from Stowmarket is facing a prison sentence after being convicted of raping three women.

Carl Tarigha, 29, had denied the offences but was found guilty by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.

Tarigha, of Sheringham Court, Milton Road, Stowmarket is due to be sentenced in March.

Judge Martyn Levett told Tarigha that he would be remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

Two of the women told the court that they had been raped by Tarigha while visiting him at his flat in Stowmarket.

One of the alleged victims told the jury that she had felt ‘instantly drawn’ to Tarigha after meeting him at a hospital and had agreed to visit him at his home.

The 30-year-old woman said that during the visit on July 28 last year, Tarigha had become violent, slapping her and pulling her hair before threatening to kill her and raping her.

Giving evidence, the woman said that as she left the flat while Tarigha was sleeping, she took a photograph of the road outside to help identify the location to police.

An 18-year-old woman said that Tarigha had locked her inside his flat, pinned her down and had sex with her despite her having made it clear that she did not want anything to happen between them.

The third offence took place at a flat in an east coast town where a woman said she had been raped by Tarigha as she lay alongside her grandmother on September 25.

The grandmother told the jury that she had awoken to find her granddaughter holding her hand and then saw a man standing beside the bed.

The grandmother, who had earlier taken out her hearing aid, said she hid beneath the bed cover because she was frightened.

She had not heard anything that either the man or her granddaughter said.

Giving evidence, Tarigha told the court that both alleged rapes at his home address had, in fact, been consensual sex.

He denied ignoring the women’s wishes.

Tarigha said the alleged rape in the east coast town had never taken place.

Tarigha told the jury that while he had known both women he was accused of raping at Stowmarket for only a very short time, both had been happy to have sex with him.