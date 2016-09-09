Stowmarket man had sex with schoolgirl

A Stowmarket man who had sex with a schoolgirl has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Dominic Gormer, 20, of School Meadow, pleaded guilty to meeting a child following sexual grooming and sexual activity.

On Wednesday he was sentenced to two years’ detention in a Young Offenders’ Institution suspended for two years, ordered to complete 200 hours unpaid work and made subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that Gormer, then age 19, exchanged hundreds of Facebook messages with the 13-year-old before having sex in August last year.

In mitigation, Azza Brown said Gormer had sex with the girl on one occasion and there had not been a large difference in their ages.

Judge Martyn Levett said he accepted the girl had initiated contact and that Gormer had refused to become involved with her at first because of her age.