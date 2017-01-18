Stowmarket man denies raping woman as she lay next to her grandmother

A man from Stowmarket has denied raping a woman as she lay next to her grandmother, a court has heard.

Carl Tarigha, 29, pleaded not guilty at Ipswich Crown Court to rape of the 21-year-old at a flat in an east coast town on September 25, 2015.

Tarigha, of Sheringham Court, Milton Road, Stowmarket has also denied raping two other women at his home in the town on May 23 and July 28 last year.

Jason Hughes, prosecuting, said it was alleged that Tarigha had gone to the flat in the east coast town to meet a cousin of the 21-year-old but he turned his attentions to the alleged rape victim.

The court heard that following his arrest, Tarigha told police that he had not had sex with the 21-year-old and claimed that she had made advances towards him.

Mr Hughes told the jury that swabs taken from the alleged rape victim had proved positive for Tarigha’s DNA.

Giving evidence, the grandmother of the alleged victim said she had been sleeping in the same bed as her granddaughter.

The grandmother, who had taken out her hearing aid, hid under the covers after seeing a man beside the bed.

Cross examined by Charles Myatt, defending, the woman said she had been unaware of anything having happened on her bed.

Tarigha claims that, while he did have sex with two women at his home in Stowmarket, it had been consensual, the jury heard.

The trial continues.