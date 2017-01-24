Stowmarket man denies accusations of raping three women

A man from Stowmarket has told a jury that he did not rape three women who have accused him of the offence.

Carl Tarigha, 29, is charged with raping two women at his flat and another at an address in an east coast town.

Tarigha, of Sheringham Court, Milton Road, Stowmarket, who is on trial at Ipswich Crown Court, has pleaded not guilty to three offences of rape.

One of the alleged victims told the jury that she had felt ‘instantly drawn’ to Tarigha after meeting him at Ipswich Hospital and had agreed to visit him at his home.

The 30-year-old woman said that during the visit on July 28 last year, Tarigha had become violent, slapping her and pulling her hair before threatening to kill her and raping her.

Giving evidence, the woman said that as she left the flat while Tarigha was sleeping, she took a photograph of the road outside to help identify the location to police.

The woman said that in a 999 call to report the rape, she had asked police not to use any sirens when approaching Tarigha’s home as she feared it would alert him and he would kill her.

Tarigha is also accused of raping a second woman at his flat on May 23 last year, the jury heard.

The 18-year-old alleged victim claimed that Tarigha had locked her inside his flat, pinned her down and had sex with her despite her having made it clear that she did not want anything to happen.

The rape at the east coast town is alleged to have taken place while the victim was laying in bed alongside her grandmother on September 25 last year, the prosecution have claimed.

The grandmother told the jury that she had awoken to find her granddaughter holding her hand and then saw a man standing beside the bed.

The grandmother, who had earlier taken out her hearing aid, said she hid beneath the bed cover because she was frightened and had not heard anything that either the man or her granddaughter said.

Giving evidence, Tarigha told the court that both alleged rapes at his home address had, in fact, been consensual sex.

He denied ignoring the women’s wishes and said the alleged rape at the east coast town had never taken place.

Tarigha told the jury that while he had known both women he was accused of raping at Stowmarket for only a very short time, both had been happy to have sex with him.

The trial continues.