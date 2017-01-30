Stowmarket man admits defrauding angling club of almost £10k

A former angling club official has admitted defrauding the organisation of almost £10,000 over a 14-month period.

David Page, 38, of Combs Lane, Stowmarket, had previously denied an offence of fraud by abuse of position but has today changed his plea to guilty.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that Page, who operates a haulage business, had been secretary of Gipping Angling Preservation Society when he took £9,655 between January 1, 2015 and February 25 last year.

Prosecuting, Joanne Eley said the money came from members’ subscriptions, petty cash and cheques which Page, who was secretary for about two years, had made payable to himself.

In mitigation, Noel Casey said it was accepted Page was at risk of being sent to prison.

Judge John Devaux granted Page conditional bail until his sentencing hearing next month.

He is prohibited from making contact with any member of the Gipping Angling Preservation Society.

The probation service has been asked to prepare a pre-sentence report.