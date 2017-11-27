Stowmarket maltings firm Muntons makes its mark with branding on transportation lorries

People are being invited to keep an eagle eye out for two trucks sporting the distinctive hallmark of maltings firm Muntons of Stowmarket.

Two new vehicles operated by Coastal Global bear the colourful diamond logo of the Stowmarket company and a prize is being offered for the best photograph of the delivery trucks which operate between Felixstowe and Stowmarket,

Muntons exports malt and malted ingredients to more than 76 countries around the world and ship some 86,000 tonnes overseas - more than 4,000 container movements.

The company ship a large amount of its exports through the Port of Felixstowe just down the A14.

Andy Janes, Muntons corporate marketing manager, said: “These eye catching trucks can be seen regularly plying the route between Felixstowe and Stowmarket and with their distinctive logo they stand out from the crowd,”