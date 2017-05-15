Stowmarket headteacher ‘unfairly dismissed’, rules tribunal

A Suffolk headteacher who was sacked for manhandling a pupil was unfairly dismissed, a tribunal has ruled.

David Dee won plaudits from governors for his ‘very positive start’ after six months as headteacher of Stowmarket’s Cedar Park Primary School.

But all that changed when a student teacher asked him to deal with a girl who was suspected of hitting another child with a plastic pen pot.

When she refused to leave the classroom, he lifted the struggling youngster out of her chair and carried her outside.

The incident sparked a police investigation, but Mr Dee was cleared of common assault in September 2014.

Magistrates ruled he had believed the girl was causing serious problems and the force he used when she refused to move was ‘reasonable’.

Despite his acquittal, a panel of school governors later found him guilty of gross misconduct and he was sacked in June 2015.

Mr Dee accepted he had ‘gone too far’ when he told the pupil that, as head teacher, he was ‘more powerful than the police’ and ‘expressed regret’ for what had happened saying he ‘would have done things different with hindsight’.

An Employment Tribunal sitting in Bury St Edmunds on Monday heard how witnesses to the incident said ‘they couldn’t believe what they were seeing’.

One teacher said: “In all my teaching career, I have never seen any teacher physically carry a child in the way Mr Dee did.”

The governors concluded what he did was ‘dangerous and irresponsible’ and created ‘a significant risk of harm to the child and others’.

The tribunal noted that, on Mr Dee’s own account, the girl was ‘sitting quietly at a desk’ when he encountered her.

It said: “He could never have reasonably believed that he or others were in serious or imminent danger.”

However, it ruled that Mr Dee’s dismissal was ‘procedurally unfair’ and breached his employment contract.

It was not until some time after the incident that Mr Dee ‘was even asked to give his account of what happened’.

As gossip spread, he was ‘left guessing for months’ about the nature of the disciplinary charges he faced.

The tribunal said it had ‘the underlying feeling’ that Suffolk County Council had ‘hoped’ he would be convicted by the magistrates, thus justifying his dismissal.

The tribunal said it also had ‘concerns’ about whether the internal investigation ‘was entirely impartial’ and, ‘taking all these matters into account’, concluded that his dismissal was ‘procedurally unfair’.

It also found that his dismissal was in breach of contract in that it took place before his appeal against the decision was decided.

The tribunal’s ruling opens the way for Mr Dee to seek compensation from the county council.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk County Council said the matter was still subject to ongoing legal proceedings and it would be inappropriate to comment on it at this time.