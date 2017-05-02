Stowmarket father-of-two whose heart stopped is reunited with his lifesavers

A father-of-two whose heart stopped suddenly has praised the ambulance staff and clinicians who saved his life.

Andrew Wilding, of Stowmarket, went into cardiac arrest at about midnight on November 20.

Staff from the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) and Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) clinicians rushed to his aid and he was resuscitated with one shock from a defibrillator.

The 49-year-old, who had a heart transplant seven-years-ago as a result of a rare disease, has been reunited with those who revived him.

He said: “It is difficult to put into words, but I would not be here today if it wasn’t for these guys. It is overwhelming and it is nice to have the opportunity to meet them.”

The teams praised Nicola Wilding for performing CPR on her husband.

She has no first aid training but was guided by the EEAST call handler to carry out chest compressions before the medical professionals arrived.

Dan Phillips, a paramedic from SARS and area clinical lead for EEAST, said: “The main thing that made the difference was what Nicola did.”

Mr Wilding was taken to West Suffolk Hospital and transferred to Papworth Hospital where an implantable cardioverter defibrillator was fitted in his chest.

He has pledged to raise funds for SARS - the charity whose volunteer doctors and paramedics provide critical care at serious incidents. His children Harry, 19, and Lucy, 15, have organised events to support SARS and he has put together a calendar of Suffolk landscape photos for the charity.